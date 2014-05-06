Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic attends the French Ligue 1 soccer match against Stade de Reims at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Zlatan Ibrahimovic will make his comeback from injury in Wednesday's Ligue 1 home game against Stade Rennes that is expected to see Paris St Germain clinch their second consecutive French title.

"Zlatan is in good form, physically and mentally. We'll see him tomorrow against Rennes although we do not know whether he will start," coach Laurent Blanc told a news conference on Tuesday.

Sweden forward Ibrahimovic, who has scored 25 goals from 30 league appearances, has been out of action since he picked up a thigh injury in PSG's 3-1 home win against Chelsea in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on April 2.

Without him, PSG have lost two of their six matches in all competitions.

PSG will win the Ligue 1 title if they beat Rennes at the Parc des Princes, or if second-placed Monaco fail to beat En Avant Guingamp.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Rex Gowar)