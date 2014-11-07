Handscomb-Marsh rearguard earns draw for Australia
RANCHI, India Resolute rearguard action by Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh helped Australia escape with a remarkable draw against India on the final day of the third test on Monday.
PARIS Paris St Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks set to return from a lengthy injury layoff for this weekend's Ligue 1 clash against title rivals Olympique de Marseille after training with the rest of the squad on Friday.
PSG said in a statement that the Sweden striker resumed training with the team for the first time since he picked up a heel injury on Sept. 21.
Champions PSG are second in the standings with 24 points from 12 games, four points behind Marseille.
Ibrahimovic has scored five goal in five league games this season.
Coach Laurent Blanc said on Wednesday he was hopeful Ibrahimovic could take part in Sunday's game at the Parc des Princes.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON Formula One's new rules are "just what the doctor ordered", even if rival teams have become more competitive, according to Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff.
ZURICH Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.