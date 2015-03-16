Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Paris St Germain celebrate after scoring against Girondins Bordeaux during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Chaban Delmas stadium in Bordeaux, southwestern France, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS Paris St Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic's expletive-laden rant decrying refereeing standards in French football will be investigated later this week.

The Professional Football League (LFP), the governing body of French club football, issued a statement on Monday saying the matter will be taken up by its disciplinary committee on March 19.

Following PSG's 3-2 Ligue 1 defeat by Girondins Bordeaux on Sunday, Ibrahimovic said: "In 15 years I've never seen a (good) referee in this shit country ... (they) don't even deserve PSG."

The Swedish international has since apologised for remarks he was heard saying in Canal Plus TV footage, comments that prompted French sports minister Patrick Kanner to call on him to say sorry.

Ibrahimovic scored twice in Sunday's defeat, which left PSG in second place, four days after he was sent off as PSG knocked Chelsea out in the last 16 of the Champions League.

PSG drew 2-2 after extra-time at Stamford Bridge to advance to the quarter-finals on away goals after the tie ended 3-3 on aggregate.

Ibrahimovic is not the first big-name player to speak unflatteringly about France recently. Bayern Munich's France winger Franck Ribery told Germany's Bild-Zeitung last month he could consider taking German citizenship and staying in Germany after his playing career.

