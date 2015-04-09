PARIS Paris St Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been banned for four Ligue 1 games for insulting match officials.
Sebastien Deneux, head of the French League's (LFP) disciplinary committee, told reporters on Thursday that the Swede was found guilty of "using insulting language" after a Ligue 1 game last month.
Ibrahimovic launched his expletive-laden rant after PSG lost 3-2 at Girondins Bordeaux on March 15.
He also said France was a "shit country" but those comments fell outside the LFP's jurisdiction.
Ibrahimovic had already been suspended for PSG's quarter-final first leg against Barcelona in the Champions League next week.
The Ligue 1 ban starts on Tuesday, meaning he can take part in Saturday's League Cup final against Bastia at the Stade de France.
French champions PSG top Ligue 1 with 62 points and have seven matches left this season.
