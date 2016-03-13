PARIS Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 100th Ligue 1 goal as they thrashed Troyes 9-0 on Sunday to win a fourth straight French league title but his future at the Parc des Princes remains uncertain.

"As things stand, I won’t be at PSG next season,” the forward told beIN Sports after scoring four times against the league's bottom side. “I still have a month and a half here.

"If they put a statue of me in place of the Eiffel Tour, of course I'll stay," he added.

His contract runs out after this season and, while his influence at the club he joined in 2012 is as great as ever, his future is up in the air.

PSG's hierarchy and his team mates want Ibrahimovic to stay with club president Nasser al-Khelaifi leaving the door open for the Swede to remain at the Parc des Princes beyond this season.

“Paris is magic, Ibra is magic,” he told Canal Plus. “He’s a great player and I know that all the clubs want him.

“We want him to stay, we want to talk to him.”

PSG's Brazil defender David Luiz told Le Parisien: “I’d be happy if he stayed. He’s not old yet!”

Ibrahimovic completed a perfect week by scoring a nine-minute hat-trick before adding PSG’s ninth goal against Troyes, having also netted when Laurent Blanc’s side eliminated Chelsea in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Sweden striker’s second goal on Sunday took his tally to 100 in 115 Ligue 1 matches.

“We’ve been winning everything for almost four years,” Ibrahimovic told Canal Plus. “I don’t know how long it will go on for, but I’m making the most of it.”

Ibrahimovic has scored 27 goals in 24 Ligue 1 games this season, 13 clear of team mate Edinson Cavani.

PSG’s triumph was the 13th league crown of Ibrahimovic's storied career, with the striker having won Ligue 1 four times, La Liga once with Barcelona, Serie A on six occasions with three clubs and the Eredivisie with Ajax Amsterdam twice.

“This title has a special taste,” he said. “I am very happy to play with all of these fantastic players."

