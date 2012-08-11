PARIS Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice on his Ligue 1 debut to help big-spending Paris St Germain come back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at home to Lorient in their season opener on Saturday.

PSG, boasting expensive new signings Ibrahimovic and Ezequiel Lavezzi and expected to coast to the title this term, came back down to earth with a bump after five minutes when defender Maxwell diverted a left-wing cross into his own net.

Lorient have long been the capital club's bogey side and a shocked Parc des Princes could hardly believe their eyes when Jeremy Aliadiere ghosted through the entire PSG defence after a quick break to easily score a second on the stroke of halftime.

Former AC Milan striker Ibrahimovic pulled one back midway through the second half with a trademark goal of strength and flair and then netted a penalty late on to spare some of coach Carlo Ancelotti's blushes.

Reigning champions Montpellier, who stunned Ligue 1 by beating PSG to the title last term, drew 1-1 with Toulouse in the opening game of the season on Friday while Girondins Bordeaux were 3-2 winners at Evian on Saturday.

