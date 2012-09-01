Olympique Lyon's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris waves as he leaves his club before the French Ligue 1 soccer match against Valenciennes at the Gerland stadium in Lyon September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

PARIS Tottenham Hotspur-bound Hugo Lloris bid an emotional farewell as Olympique Lyon climbed to the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-2 win over Valenciennes on Saturday.

France goalkeeper Lloris, who joined Spurs on Friday, was given a rousing reception by cheering fans as he came on the Stade de Gerland pitch for one last time to thank the supporters.

"I wanted to thank you for the four years. There are always great fans supporting a great club and Lyon will always need you," Lloris told a packed crowd after striker Lisandro Lopez handed him a jersey bearing "Thanks Hugo" on the back.

Lyon top the table with 10 points from four games while Valenciennes are third on seven.

Centreback Gil put the visitors ahead when he headed in a corner kick on 12 minutes but seven-times French champions Lyon hit back six minutes later.

Forward Michel Bastos fired the ball into an empty net after goalkeeper Nicolas Penneteau blundered and Bafetimbi Gomis made it 2-1 from the penalty spot three minutes later.

Lyon produced an action-packed first half but Alexandre Lacazette was narrowly off target while Gomis shot off the post after he ran through in the back of the defence.

The hosts extended their lead in the 66th minute thanks to Clement Grenier's powerful shoot from 25 metres. Valenciennes had their chances to grab a point but failed to level.

Defending champions Montpellier, languishing in 18th place with one point, travel to bottom-placed Sochaux later on Saturday.

Olympique Marseille can reclaim the top spot if they beat Stade Rennes at home on Sunday.

(Reporting by Gregory Blachier, editing by Pritha Sarkar)