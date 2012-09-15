PARIS A late goal by substitute Sebastian Grax denied 2011 French champions Lille in a 1-1 draw at promoted Troyes on Saturday.

Grax cancelled out Dimitri Payet's opener with three minutes to go after Lille's defence failed to clear a Stephane Darbion cross.

Lille, who have not won a league game since their opening victory at Saint-Etienne, are 10th in Ligue 1 on six points from five games, six points behind leaders Olympique Marseille, who travel to Nancy on Sunday (1900).

Troyes are third from bottom of the table with two points.

Lille, who meet BATE Borisov in the Champions League group stages on Wednesday, went ahead six minutes before the break when Payet netted from just outside the box.

They controlled the game from the first minute but struggled to create clearcut chances as their well-organised hosts forced them to rely on long-range attempts.

Payet had been on target in the 18th minute but his shot from 20 metres lacked power, as did playmaker Marvin Martin's volley from a Mathieu Debuchy cross 10 minutes later.

Fifth-placed Girondins Bordeaux visit Valenciennes later on Saturday (1800). Second-placed Olympique Lyon entertain Ajaccio on Sunday (1500).

