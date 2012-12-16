Ronaldo, Manchester United top Chinese internet tables
Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo is comfortably the most influential soccer player online in China, while Manchester United are the most dominant club, according to a report.
PARIS Lorient outclassed hosts St Etienne to clinch a 2-0 victory, their fourth in a row, and climb to fourth spot in Ligue 1 on Sunday.
Jeremie Aliadiere put the visitors ahead with his seventh goal of the season in the 20th minute. Alain Traore headed home an Enzo Reale cross to make it 2-0 18 minutes later.
Lorient - who had numerous chances in the first half - are on 30 points, five behind leaders Olympique Lyon who visit third-placed Paris St Germain (32 points) later on Sunday (2000 GMT).
St Etienne, whose goal-drought has now lasted for more than 500 minutes, are eighth with 27 points.
Earlier, Henri Saivet rescued a point for 10-man Girondins Bordeaux as he struck home in the 76th minute to earn his side a 1-1 draw at basement side Nancy.
It was the fourth consecutive league draw for Bordeaux, who are seventh on 28 points, and the sixth in a row for Nancy, who wasted a lead in five of those games. Nancy have 11 points.
(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Mark Meadows)
BUDAPEST Hungary had to withdraw its bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympic Games to avoid a humiliating defeat in the race with Paris and Los Angeles after a local political movement "killed the Olympic dream", Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.
Barcelona will open a soccer academy in southern China this year in partnership with local developer Mission Hills Group, the La Liga club said on Friday.