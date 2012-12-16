PARIS Lorient outclassed hosts St Etienne to clinch a 2-0 victory, their fourth in a row, and climb to fourth spot in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Jeremie Aliadiere put the visitors ahead with his seventh goal of the season in the 20th minute. Alain Traore headed home an Enzo Reale cross to make it 2-0 18 minutes later.

Lorient - who had numerous chances in the first half - are on 30 points, five behind leaders Olympique Lyon who visit third-placed Paris St Germain (32 points) later on Sunday (2000 GMT).

St Etienne, whose goal-drought has now lasted for more than 500 minutes, are eighth with 27 points.

Earlier, Henri Saivet rescued a point for 10-man Girondins Bordeaux as he struck home in the 76th minute to earn his side a 1-1 draw at basement side Nancy.

It was the fourth consecutive league draw for Bordeaux, who are seventh on 28 points, and the sixth in a row for Nancy, who wasted a lead in five of those games. Nancy have 11 points.

(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Mark Meadows)