PARIS Paris St Germain, who have conceded only one goal in their last nine Ligue 1 matches, are unlikely to be troubled at the Stade Bonal on Sunday by a Sochaux side who have managed just 22 goals in 23 league games this season.

PSG will probably field Mamadou Sakho and Alex in central defence while Brazilian Thiago Silva recovers from a thigh injury. They lead second-placed Olympique Lyon by six points.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti is unlikely to include former England captain David Beckham in his squad, waiting until the following round and a home game against arch-rivals Olympique Marseille.

Media accreditation was needed for Beckham's first training session at St Germain's Camp des Loges on Wednesday with 150 reporters turning up to watch.

Ancelotti's news conference on Saturday at the Camp des Loges will also be open to accredited reporters only as the club struggles to adapt to life with one of the world's leading sports celebrities.

Olympique Lyon, who play Girondins Bordeaux on Sunday, have leaked six goals in their last two Ligue outings and they will be without playmaker Yoann Gourcuff who has been suffering from a groin injury and could be out of action for up to three weeks.

Third-placed Olympique Marseille, trailing PSG by eight points, need to revive their campaign, said defender Nicolas N'Koulou ahead of their home game against Valenciennes on Saturday.

"Everybody has been doing a little less than in the beginning of the season," the Cameroon centre back told the club's website (www.om.net). "It is a must-win game if we want to hope for a good season."

Olympique Marseille lead fourth-placed St Etienne, who travel to Stade Reims on Saturday, by only three points as both teams battle for a Champions League playoff spot.

