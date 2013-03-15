Olympique Marseille's head coach Elie Baup leaves the pitch at the end of his match against Ajaccio during their French Ligue 1 match at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Olympique Marseille's Modou Sougou (R) challenges Ajaccio's Samuel Bouhours during their French Ligue 1 match at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Ajaccio's Chahir Belghazouani (R) challenges Olympique Marseille's Joey Barton (L) and Jacques-Alaixys Romao (C) during their French Ligue 1 match at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Olympique Marseille's Joey Barton (R) and Ajaccio's Paul Bastien Lasne jump to head the ball during their French Ligue 1 match at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS Olympique Marseille were booed off by their fans after being held to a 0-0 home draw by mid-table Ajaccio in Ligue 1 on Friday.

Visiting goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa thwarted Marseille who remained third with 51 points from 29 games, two points behind Olympique Lyon and six adrift of leaders Paris St Germain.

PSG travel to fourth-placed St Etienne, who have 48 points, on Sunday while Lyon visit Bastia on Saturday.

Ochoa tipped an Andre Ayew effort over the bar in the 15th minute and 10 minutes later the Mexican stretched to his left to stop Andre-Pierre Gignac's long-range drive.

Ajaccio, 13th in the table, went close before halftime when Johan Cavalli's shot went just wide.

Ochoa then saved his team again on the hour when he denied Modou Sougou from point-blank range while Marseille midfielder Joey Barton shaved the post with 20 minutes to go.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez)