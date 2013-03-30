PARIS St Etienne drew 2-2 at Ligue 1 strugglers ES Troyes with all the goals in the first half on Saturday as they missed the chance to leapfrog Olympique Marseille into provisional third spot.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had put the visitors ahead in the eighth minute with his 17th goal this season but Julien Faussurier levelled for second bottom Troyes in the 25th.

Forward Brandao put St Etienne back in front six minutes later with a powerful header only for Benjamin Nivet to hit back for Troyes in the 38th and dent the visitors' hopes of securing Champions League football next season with a top three finish.

St Etienne, who drew by the same score at Stade Rennes and against Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain in their last two games, stay fourth with 50 points from 30 games, one less than Marseille who visit Nice, fifth on 48, on Sunday.

PSG, who beat visiting Montpellier 1-0 on Friday, have 61 points, eight ahead of second-placed Olympique Lyon who host lowly Sochaux also on Sunday.

Troyes stay 19th in the 20-team table, four points from the safety zone.

