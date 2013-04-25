PARIS Runaway leaders Paris St Germain will move to the brink of their first Ligue 1 title since 1994 if they win at fifth from bottom Evian Thonon Gaillard on Sunday.

Victory for the wealthy Qatari-owned club would keep them at least nine points clear with just four games to play.

PSG also have a massive goal-difference advantage over second-placed Olympique Marseille, who travel to Lorient on Saturday, and third-placed Olympique Lyon who host St Etienne on Sunday.

The Ligue 1 crown was the first priority for the owners when they bought the capital club almost two years ago although they also declared an ambition to win the Champions League inside five years.

PSG are already looking to next season with sporting director Leonardo dismissing media reports that he and strike pair Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ezequiel Lavezzi and midfielder Marco Verratti would be leaving at the end of the campaign.

"I never had any intention to leave," Brazilian Leonardo told the daily newspaper L'Equipe. "Ibrahimovic will be in Paris next season as will Lavezzi and Verratti."

The fate of coach Carlo Ancelotti seems to be more uncertain. The Italian has said he wants to stay but media reports have linked him with a move to Real Madrid, the club that Jose Mourinho looks like leaving at the end of the season.

"We want Carlo to stay but we have to win the league title first. This is our absolute priority. Then it will be up to him to decide, to say whether he wants to continue at PSG or not," Leonardo added.

While PSG march on at the top of the table, their closest rivals have in mind the fight for a Champions League spot next season.

Marseille, second on 61 points, are looking for revenge this weekend after losing 3-0 at home to Lorient earlier this term.

"It still rankles some of us ... and it could motivate us more," midfielder Foued Kadir told the club's website (www.om.net).

Neighbours Lyon, who occupy the third and final Champions League qualifying berth on 59 points, entertain fourth-placed St Etienne who have 57.

Lille, who are in fifth position and trail Lyon by three points, host third from bottom Sochaux on Friday.

(Reporting by Gregory Blachier, editing by; Tony Jimenez)