PARIS Yoann Gourcuff's return to form continued on Sunday as he helped Olympique Lyon stay on track for a Champions League spot with a 3-0 win at strugglers Nancy in Ligue 1.

Gourcuff, who has failed to impress since joining OL three years ago, netted his second goal in as many games with a fine strike on the turn after Bafetimbi Gomis had opened the scoring after the break.

He then set up Gomis for the third.

The result put third-placed Lyon on 63 points with three matches left, three points ahead of fourth-placed Nice who beat Stade Rennes 3-0 away earlier on Sunday.

Leaders Paris St Germain, who have 73 points, six more than Olympique Marseille, will virtually seal the title if they beat Valenciennes at home later on Sunday (1900).

The top two teams in Ligue 1 qualify directly for the Champions League group stage while the third-placed side play in the third qualifying round.

Nancy remain 17th on 35 points, one point above the relegation zone.

After picking up 10 points from their previous four games, Nancy were brought down to earth in the second half.

Gomis toyed with a defender in the box before sending a rising shot past Damien Gregorini.

Gourcuff doubled the tally with a curled shot from just outside the area in the 80th minute before setting up Gomis with a delightful through ball for the third one minute from time.

Nice also took the measure of mid-table Rennes after the interval.

They went ahead with one of their first clear chances when Dario Cvitanich headed home from close range from Kevin Diaz's cross seven minutes into the second half.

Four minutes later, Rennes were reduced to 10 men as Chris Mavinga was shown a straight red card for pushing Cvitanich in the back.

Argentine striker Cvitanich doubled the advantage from the penalty spot after an Alou Diarra handball 20 minutes from time.

Eric Bautheac scored the third with a fine strike on the turn with five minutes remaining. Nice also finished with 10 men when Nemanja Pejcinovic picked up a straight red card for a foul on Jonathan Pitroipa.

