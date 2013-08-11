Olympique Marseille's Dimitri Payet (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Guingamp during their French Ligue 1 football match at the Roudourou stadium in Guingamp, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS Dimitri Payet scored a double on his Olympique de Marseille debut as his new team secured a 3-1 win at promoted En Avant Guingamp in their opening Ligue 1 game on Sunday.

Former Lille striker Payet scored twice after Andre-Pierre Gignac had put Marseille in front after two minutes.

The points were all but secured after 16 minutes with Marseille 3-0 to the good although Mustapha Yatabare gained a consolation for the hosts late on.

St Etienne began their campaign with a 1-0 win at AC Ajaccio thanks to Brandao's first-half goal.

Olympique Lyon were the biggest winners of the opening weekend, thrashing Nice 4-0 on Saturday, while champions Paris St Germain were held to a 1-1 draw at Montpellier on Friday and Radamel Falcao scored on his Ligue 1 debut when Monaco beat Girondins de Bordeaux away on Saturday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by martyn Herman)