Wood double lifts Leeds to 3-1 win at Birmingham
Leeds United striker Chris Wood scored twice in a 3-1 win at Birmingham City on Friday that lifted them to within one point of third-placed Huddersfield Town in the Championship.
PARIS An early goal from Andre-Pierre Gignac helped Olympique Marseille to a 2-0 home win over Evian Thonon Gaillard on Saturday, making it two victories out of two at the start of the Ligue 1 season.
Gignac, who opened the scoring in the second minute in last week's 3-1 triumph at Guingamp, ran on to a deep pass from Rod Fanni and fired the ball past Evian goalkeeper Bertrand Laquait after 16 minutes.
Last year's runners-up Marseille needed goalkeeper Steve Mandanda to make a couple of fine saves before they doubled their lead in the 67th minute when new signing Dimitri Payet, who scored twice in Guingamp, provided a curling finish.
Olympique Lyon delivered a superb attacking performance to win 3-1 at Sochaux on Friday and are level with Marseille on six points at the top of the table.
Champions Paris St Germain, who drew 1-1 at Montpellier last week, entertain Ajaccio on Sunday when big-spending Monaco also host Montpellier.
World number one Andy Murray overpowered Lucas Pouille 7-5 6-1 on Friday to reach the Dubai Championships final in which he will play Fernando Verdasco.
BELGRADE Britain's Andy Pozzi put years of injury woes behind him to clinch the 60 metres hurdles gold medal at the European indoor athletics championships on Friday and claim his first international title.