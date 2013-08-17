Olympique Marseille's Dimitri Payet (2nd L) celebrates with teammates Jeremie Morel (2nd R), Mathieu Valbuena (L) and Andre-Pierre Gignac (R) after scoring a goal against Evian Thonon Gaillard during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille,... REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

PARIS An early goal from Andre-Pierre Gignac helped Olympique Marseille to a 2-0 home win over Evian Thonon Gaillard on Saturday, making it two victories out of two at the start of the Ligue 1 season.

Gignac, who opened the scoring in the second minute in last week's 3-1 triumph at Guingamp, ran on to a deep pass from Rod Fanni and fired the ball past Evian goalkeeper Bertrand Laquait after 16 minutes.

Last year's runners-up Marseille needed goalkeeper Steve Mandanda to make a couple of fine saves before they doubled their lead in the 67th minute when new signing Dimitri Payet, who scored twice in Guingamp, provided a curling finish.

Olympique Lyon delivered a superb attacking performance to win 3-1 at Sochaux on Friday and are level with Marseille on six points at the top of the table.

Champions Paris St Germain, who drew 1-1 at Montpellier last week, entertain Ajaccio on Sunday when big-spending Monaco also host Montpellier.

