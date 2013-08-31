Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
PARIS Injury-time goals from substitute Adrien Rabiot and Zlatan Ibrahimovic earned French Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain a 2-0 victory over promoted Guingamp on Saturday.
The 18-year-old Rabiot broke the deadlock one minute into stoppage time by tapping home after goalkeeper Mamadou Samassa had parried an Alex header into his path.
Ibrahimovic, last season's top scorer, sealed the victory two minutes later with his first goal of the season.
PSG's second consecutive win lifted them up to second with eight points from four games, one behind leaders Olympique Marseille, who host third-placed big spenders Monaco on Sunday.
Nevertheless, PSG showed they have room for improvement, and the Parc des Princes crowd booed the players off at the break.
While they had numerous chances and lacked some luck with the woodwork denying them twice, they could have gone one goal down if Guingamp striker Mustapha Yatabare had not spurned a one-on-one with keeper Salvatore Sirigu.
In the day's early kick-off, Kevin Berigaud scored twice in the first half as Olympique Lyonnais slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Evian TG, their fourth consecutive loss in all competitions.
The seven-time French champions, who were eliminated 4-0 on aggregate by Real Sociedad in the Champions League playoffs, had not lost four competitive games in a row since March 2009.
(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Stephen Wood)
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
WELLINGTON Seamer Neil Wagner grabbed two wickets in one over as New Zealand reduced South Africa to 63-3 at lunch on the opening day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday.