Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
PARIS Monaco stayed top of the Ligue 1 standings when Radamel Falcao's early penalty gave them a 1-0 home win against Lorient on Sunday.
Falcao, who joined from Atletico Madrid this season for a 60-million-euro transfer fee, netted his fourth league goal from the penalty spot after being brought down in the sixth minute.
Monaco have 13 points from five games and lead second-placed St Etienne by one point and third-placed Paris St Germain by two after the defending champions beat Girondins Bordeaux 2-0 away on Friday.
The Russian-backed team from the principality could have doubled the tally shortly before the break but Fabinho's strike from the edge of the box smashed Fabien Audard's left post.
Lorient, who are 13th on six points, were barely a threat against promoted Monaco.
Colombia striker Falcao, back from international duty, was replaced in the 62nd minute by Emmanuel Riviere, who failed to add to his five Ligue 1 goals in a dull encounter.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.