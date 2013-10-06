Olympique Marseille's Andre Ayew (R) celebrates with team-mate Dimitri Payet after scoring a penalty during their French Ligue 1 soccer match against Paris St Germain at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS Ten-man Paris St Germain moved level on points with Ligue 1 leaders Monaco when they snatched a 2-1 comeback win at arch-rivals Olympique Marseille on Sunday.

Thiago Motta was sent off after 31 minutes with Andre Ayew converted the resulting penalty but Maxwell and Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck either side of the interval to put PSG on 21 points after nine games.

Monaco, who beat St Etienne 2-1 on Saturday, lead on goal difference. Marseille slipped to fourth on 17 points.

Marseille went ahead when Motta's reckless foul on Matthieu Valbuena was converted by Ayew.

Adrien Rabiot was brought in for Ezequiel Lavezzi as Laurent Blanc looked to keep the balance in the midfield and PSG continued to enjoy possession despite being a man down.

Ibrahimovic's volley was boxed away by Steve Mandanda five minutes from the break as the visitors pressed forward.

Maxwell headed home the equaliser from Gregory van der Wiel's lofted cross on the stroke of half time.

PSG, unbeaten in their last 20 league games, took the lead after 66 minutes when Ibrahimovic converted a penalty after Marquinhos was brought down by Ayew.

"We knew there were technical qualities in the team. We showed tonight that there is also a soul," PSG midfielder Blaise Matuidi told Canal Plus.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)