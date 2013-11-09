Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (C) challenges Nice's Didier Digard (R) as teammate Thiago Motta (L) looks on during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring against Nice during his French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Zlatan Ibrahimovic was again in a class of his own as the Sweden striker's hat-trick earned Paris St Germain a 3-1 win against Nice and a five-point lead in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Ibrahimovic took his league tally to eight goals for the campaign, both he and strike partner Edinson Cavani far too hot to handle.

PSG, unbeaten in all competitions in their last 33 outings, have 31 points from 13 games with second-placed Lille on 26 before they travel to En Avant Guingamp later on Saturday (1900 BST).

Monaco are third after drawing 1-1 at home against Evian Thonon Gaillard on Friday.

Ibrahimovic and Cavani each had a goal ruled out for offside in the opening half hour as PSG piled on the pressure.

At the end of a 25-pass possession spell, Ibrahimovic broke the deadlock six minutes before the break when he converted Gregory van der Wiel's half-volleyed cross.

The striker made it 2-0 12 minutes into the second half with a penalty after Cavani had been brought down by keeper Luca Veronese.

Nemanja Pejcinovic tapped in from Gregoire Puel's cross to reduce the arrears 20 minutes from time.

Nice's hopes of snatching a point quickly vanished, however, as Ibrahimovic headed home from second-half substitute Lucas six minutes later.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)