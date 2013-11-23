Moyes says experience of fight can keep Black Cats afloat
Sunderland manager David Moyes is refusing to give up on Premier League survival after his side fell six points adrift of safety following their 2-0 home loss to Manchester City on Sunday.
PARIS Zlatan Ibrahimovic put his World Cup anguish behind him by scoring one goal and setting up another as champions Paris St Germain won 3-0 at Stade Reims to stretch their Ligue 1 lead to seven points on Saturday.
Ibrahimovic, who featured in Sweden's World Cup playoff defeat by Portugal in midweek, put the seal on PSG's win with a 90th-minute strike after earlier goals by Lucas Moura and Jeremy Menez.
The capital club, unbeaten in 34 games in all competitions, now have 34 points from 14 matches. Second-placed Lille host Toulouse on Sunday.
Brazil forward Lucas opened the scoring after a fine one-two with Ibrahimovic, firing home a low cross-shot in the 24th minute.
PSG were then barely troubled by a toothless Reims, the last team to beat them in a league match on March 2.
Menez, handed a rare start as coach Laurent Blanc rested Edinson Cavani after the forward had played for Uruguay on Wednesday, made it 2-0 with a powerful shot on the hour.
Reims, sixth on 19 points, missed a penalty in the 68th minute when Grzegorz Krychowiak skied his effort over the bar.
Ibrahimovic, who netted twice in Sweden's 3-2 defeat in Stockholm on Tuesday, grabbed his ninth league goal of the season when he fired the ball in from 20 metres after a blunder by keeper Kossi Agassa.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON Arsenal will have to produce the biggest second leg comeback in a Champions League knockout tie to avoid a seventh successive exit at the last 16 stage when they host Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Leroy Sane for his recent run of good form, saying his improvement comes as a result of a learning process that still has a long way to go.