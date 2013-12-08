Girondins Bordeaux's players celebrate after teammate Landry N'Guemo (not seen) scored against Lille during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Chaban Delmas Stadium in Bordeaux, southwestern France, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Girondins Bordeaux's players celebrate after teammate Landry N'Guemo (2nd R) scored against Lille during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Chaban Delmas Stadium in Bordeaux, southwestern France, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Florent Balmont (top) of Lille reacts during his French Ligue 1 soccer match against Girondins Bordeaux at the Chaban Delmas Stadium in Bordeaux, southwestern France, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Gregory Sertic (R) of Girondins Bordeaux fights for the ball with Marvin Martin (L) of Lille during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Chaban Delmas Stadium in Bordeaux, southwestern France, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Julien Faubert (L) of Girondins Bordeaux fights for the ball with Pape Ndiaye Souare (R) of Lille during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Chaban Delmas Stadium in Bordeaux, southwestern France, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Girondins Bordeaux's coach Francis Gillot reacts during their French Ligue 1 soccer match against Lille at the Chaban Delmas Stadium in Bordeaux, southwestern France, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Lille's goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama reacts during their French Ligue 1 soccer match against Girondins Bordeaux at the Chaban Delmas Stadium in Bordeaux, southwestern France, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

AS Monaco's Layvin Kurzawa (R) challenges Ajaccio's Jean-Baptiste Pierazzi during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Louis II stadium December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

AS Monaco's James Rodriguez (R) challenges Ajaccio's Mehdi Mostefa during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Louis II stadium December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

AS Monaco's Emmanuel Riviere (R) looks at Ajaccio's goalkeeper Memo after falling during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Louis II stadium December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS Emmanuel Riviere scored a late goal as Monaco beat 10-man AC Ajaccio 1-0 to move up to second in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Monaco, who are still without the injured Radamel Falcao, sealed the win when striker Riviere found the back of the net from close range in the 75th minute, after Ajaccio were reduced to 10 men in the 61st.

Jean-Baptiste Pierazzi picked up a second yellow card for a reckless tackle on James Rodriguez.

Monaco have 38 points from 17 games and trail leaders Paris St Germain, who demolished Sochaux 5-0 on Saturday, by two points.

Earlier, goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama's run of 11 successive clean sheets in Ligue 1 ended when Lille were beaten 1-0 at Girondins Bordeaux and slipped to third on 36 points.

The Nigerian international was powerless when Landry N'Guemo's 25-metre strike took a deflection off Simon Kjaer into the net in the 27th minute.

It was the first goal Enyeama had conceded in 1,061 minutes of league action and he fell short of the French top-flight record of 1,176 minutes set by Bordeaux's Gaetan Huard in the 1992-93 season.

Bordeaux finished the game with 10 men after Maxime Poundje picked up a straight red card in the 57th minute for a rough challenge on Franck Beria.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Toby Davis)