Barca stunned by defeat at Deportivo
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
PARIS Edinson Cavani enjoyed a memorable comeback after spending four weeks on the sidelines with a thigh injury as he scored in Paris St Germain's 2-0 win over Olympique Marseille on Sunday to help his side move eight points clear at the top of Ligue 1.
The Uruguay striker came on as a substitute to head the ball home in the 79th minute to make it 2-0. Maxwell had put PSG ahead five minutes into the second half.
The French champions have 64 points from 27 games with Monaco, beaten 2-0 by St Etienne on Saturday, second on 56.
"I was very disappointed I could not play for a month so I'm very happy tonight, especially with the victory," Cavani told Canal Plus.
"I'm happy with the goal, a beautiful one. Hopefully I will feel better and better in the coming weeks."
PSG wasted several chances to score in the first half before finally breaking the deadlock in the 50th minute when Maxwell shot past Steve Mandanda after Zlatan Ibrahimovic had found him unmarked in the box.
PSG controlled the game and Cavani replaced Ezequiel Lavezzi in the 69th, 10 minutes before he headed the ball home from a Gregory Van der Wiel cross.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur booked an FA Cup semi-final place with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall on Sunday but an injury to Harry Kane marred the party as they marked their last tie at their current White Hart Lane stadium.
World champion Peter Sagan won the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico with a late attack as Nairo Quintana retained the overall lead on Sunday. Slovakian Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) jumped away from a small group of riders in the final short climb to beat France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).