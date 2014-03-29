Paris Saint Germain's Thiago Silva (L) challenges Nice's Nampalys Mendy during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at l'Allianz stadium in Nice March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS Paris St Germain geared up for their Champions League clash against Chelsea with an industrious 1-0 win at Nice that sent them 13 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 on Friday.

Timothee Kolodziejczak scored an own goal after the break to hand PSG, who are on 76 points with seven games left, their seventh league win in a row.

Second-placed Monaco travel to Evian Thonon Gaillard on Saturday (1900 GMT/2 PM ET).

Laurent Blanc's side, who host Premier League leaders Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday, were in control throughout at the Allianz Riviera but they failed to impress.

Blanc rested four of his usual starters as he left centre back Alex, fullback Maxwell, as well as midfielders Blaise Matuidi and Marco Verratti on the bench.

The attacking trio of Ezequiel Lavezzi, Edinson Cavani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, however, all started.

Argentine forward Lavezzi missed a couple of chances in a dull first half during which Thiago Silva came close with a downward header and Nice had a Mathieu Bodmer goal ruled out for offside.

Eight minutes into the second half, Kolodziejczak deflected a cross from Ibrahimovic into his own net.

Nice had their best chance one minute from time when Salvatore Sirigu punched away Christian Bruls's 25-metre strike.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)