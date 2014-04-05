Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic attends the French Ligue 1 soccer match against Stade de Reims at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Paris St Germain's Ezequiel Lavezzi (C) and team mates celebrate after their third goal against Stade de Reims during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

An Edinson Cavani strike and two Aissa Mandi own goals gave Paris St Germain a 3-0 home win over Stade Reims to open a 16-point lead over second-placed Monaco in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The victory at the Parc des Princes in Paris without injured talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic was PSG's 11th in a row in all competitions and they have not conceded a goal in the league this year.

Ibrahimovic missed the game after suffering a muscle injury during the French champions' 3-1 home win over Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.

They have 79 points with six matches left, to Monaco's 63 with seven to play including Sunday's home game against Nantes. Lille, in third on 57, play at Toulouse later on Saturday.

Cavani, spearheading a largely reserve PSG side, put them ahead two minutes before the interval with his 15th league goal of the season, tapping the ball home from Gregory van der Wiel's cross.

The home side increased the lead three minutes into the second half when the unfortunate Mandi helped a header by Brazilian Lucas into the net.

The Reims right back sealed the result with another own goal one minute from time as PSG sealed an easy win with several first-team regulars rested for the Champions League visit to Stamford Bridge next week.

(Writing by Rex Gowar,; Editing by Ed Osmond)