Paris St Germain were kept waiting for their second successive Ligue 1 title after a double from Dimitar Berbatov helped second-placed Monaco crush bottom club Ajaccio 4-1 on Saturday.

Two second-half goals from Berbatov, an 88th-minute effort by Geoffrey Kondogbia and Lucas Ocampos's injury-time coup de grace led the visitors to victory while Junior Tallo replied for already-relegated Ajaccio.

Laurent Blanc's PSG can clinch the title with a win at third from bottom Sochaux on Sunday.

PSG, who won the French League Cup by beating Olympique Lyon 2-1 last Saturday, have 82 points with four games remaining. Monaco are seven points adrift with three matches to go.

