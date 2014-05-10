Paris Saint Germain's Marquinhos (L) celebrates his goal with team mate Adrien Rabiot during their French Ligue 1 match against Lille at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Ten-man Lille missed a chance to secure third place in Ligue 1 and a spot in next season's Champions League when they lost 3-1 at home to title winners Paris St Germain on Saturday.

PSG's victory saw them equal the record for the most wins in a Ligue 1 season, with 26 from their 37 matches, and they have also recorded the most points in a campaign with 86, moving past Olympique Lyon's previous best of 84 set in 2005-06.

Lille's Marvin Martin was sent off in the 37th minute for an awful tackle on France midfielder Yohan Cabaye which saw the former Newcastle United player carried off on a stretcher, and were 1-0 down soon after when Brazil's Marquinhos headed home.

Lucas Moura doubled the lead for PSG, who won their second straight title on Wednesday despite losing to Stade Rennes, after 65 minutes and Blaise Matuidi added a third before Jonathan Delaplace got a consolation for the hosts in the 90th.

Lille's first loss in 14 games leaves them with a two-point lead over St Etienne, who won 3-1 at Nantes, in the race for the Champions League playoff spot with one round of matches left.

Second-placed AS Monaco moved on to 79 points with a 2-1 win at Valenciennes thanks to Nabil Dirar's 87th minute strike after Valere Germain gave them the lead five minutes before halftime, with Tongo Doumbia equalising for the hosts in the 70th.

(Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Ken Ferris)