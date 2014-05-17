PARIS Lille finished third in Ligue 1 and snatched the remaining Champions League qualification spot after Salomon Kalou scored twice in a 4-1 win at Lorient in the final round of matches on Saturday.

Kalou scored either side of the interval, with Nolan Roux and a Gregory Bourillon own goal completing the scoring, as Lille came back from behind to win after Jeremie Aliadiere's opener.

The result put Lille, who will play in the third qualifying round of Europe's elite club competition, on 71 points, two ahead of St Etienne, who won 3-1 at home to AC Ajaccio.

Les Verts, fourth in the standings, qualified for the Europa League competition, along with arch rivals Olympique Lyon, who beat Nice 1-0 away.

Paris St Germain, who had already been crowned champions, celebrated a second consecutive title with a 4-0 home victory against Montpellier, with top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic netting his 26th goal of the league season.

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani did not play after suffering an unspecified injury during the warm-up.

Second-placed Monaco drew 1-1 at home against Girondns Bordeaux to end the season nine points off the pace.

Olympique Marseille keeper Steve Mandanda, France's number two behind Hugo Lloris, was carried off on a stretcher in his team's 1-0 win over En Avant Guingamp after a collision with Mustapha Yatabare.

Mandanda briefly lost consciousness and was taken to the hospital for checks, the club said.

Sochaux were relegated after finishing 18th following a 3-0 home defeat to Evian Thonon Gaillard, who would have been relegated instead had they lost.

AC Ajaccio and Valenciennes were already down before kick off, while Metz, RC Lens and Caen secured promotion from Ligue 2.

