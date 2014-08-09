Woods 'trying everything' to be fit for Masters
Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
PARIS Striker Andre-Pierre Gignac scored a double but defensive flaws let Marcelo Bielsa's Olympique Marseille down when they opened their Ligue 1 challenge with a 3-3 draw at Bastia on Saturday.
Marseille are looking to rediscover some magic under Argentine coach Bielsa in a bid to unseat arch-rivals Paris St Germain, champions for the last two seasons.
A loss of concentration allowed midfielder Christopher Maboulou to open the scoring for Bastia with the first of his two goals in the ninth minute.
Gignac equalised three minutes later with a header from a cross by Benjamin Mendy and an own goal by Romaric put Marseille 2-1 up at halftime.
Marseille went further ahead with Gignac's second goal, a penalty just past the hour.
However, Claude Makelele's side fought back with a 66th-minute penalty converted by Junior Tallo for a foul on Maboulou, who then equalised with his second goal in the 73rd.
PSG also only managed a 2-2 draw in their opening match at Stade Reims on Friday with a brace from Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Caen had the biggest win on Saturday, thrashing Evian 3-0, while St Etienne won 2-0 at Guingamp and Nice beat Toulouse 3-2 at home.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Rex Gowar)
