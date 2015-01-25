Olympique Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette scores a penalty against Metz during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Gerland stadium in Lyon January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

PARIS Ligue 1 top scorer Alexandre Lacazette scored from the penalty spot but then went off injured as Olympique Lyonnais extended their lead at the top to four points with a 2-0 win against 10-man Metz on Sunday.

Lyon have 48 points from 22 games, ahead of second-placed Olympique de Marseille after they lost 2-1 to Nice on Friday.

Champions Paris St Germain are third after they beat St Etienne 1-0 on Sunday.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic netted a 60th-minute penalty for PSG to move them level on points with Marseille and four clear of fourth place St Etienne.

France striker Lacazette gave Lyon the lead in the 31st minute when he converted from the penalty spot after Metz defender Guido Milan was sent off for a foul.

The 23-year-old Lacazette, Ligue 1's leading scorer with 21 goals, had to be replaced by Maxwell Cornet on 33 minutes after going off with an injury but midfielder Corentin Tolisso struck late on to make sure of the points for Lyon.

