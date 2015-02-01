PARIS The Ligue 1 title race narrowed on Sunday after leaders Olympique Lyonnais found no way through Monaco's steely defence in a goalless draw in the principality.

The result left OL, who were without talismanic striker Alexandre Lacazette, with 49 points from 23 games, two ahead of Olympique de Marseille and Paris St Germain -- second and third respectively after posting 1-0 wins.

Monaco, who have not conceded a goal in their last eight league games, are fifth on 40 points, behind St Etienne on goal difference after Les Verts lost 1-0 at Caen earlier on Sunday.

Lyon had to make do with the absence of Ligue 1 top striker Lacazette, who was ruled out for three weeks after sustaining a thigh injury last Sunday.

The hosts conceded possession but were barely threatened in the first half.

They had the first clear chance in the 17th minute when Dimitar Berbatov's header from Fabinho's cross smashed against the bar.

Lyon's best opportunity in the first half was Corentin Tolisso's 30-metre free kick that was boxed away by Danijel Subasic in the 28th.

Monaco defender Andrea Raggi sustained a possible knee injury and was substituted by Ricardo Carvalho seven minutes from the interval.

The home side stepped up a gear and Moutinho had a goal disallowed for offside before they were denied a penalty after Yannick Ferreira Carrasco had been brought down.

Lyon, however, had a clear chance at the hour when Yoann Gourcuff's brilliant pass set up Nabil Fekir in the box, only for the forward's low shot to go wide.

Monaco, whose last defeat was on Nov. 29, have conceded only one goal in their last 13 competitive games.

Champions Paris St Germain stayed in contention on Friday with a 1-0 win at home against Stade Rennais with arch rivals Marseille also beating Evian Thonon Gaillard 1-0 on Saturday.

