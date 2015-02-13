Olympique Marseille's Rod Fanni heads the ball during their French Ligue 1 soccer match against Stade de Reims at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Olympique Marseille's Andre Ayew celebrates after scoring against Stade de Reims during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Olympique Marseille's Dimitri Payet (L) challenges Antoine Conte of Stade de Reims during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS David Ngog's last-gasp goal denied Olympique de Marseille top spot in Ligue 1 on Friday as mid-table Stade de Reims snatched a 2-2 draw from a topsy-turvy encounter.

Ngog headed home in the final minute at the Stade Velodrome to leave Marseille in second spot with 49 points from 25 games, one adrift of Olympique Lyonnais who travel to Lorient on Sunday.

Marseille could not make their territorial dominance count in the first half after falling behind in the sixth minute, Nicolas de Preville poking the ball home after Prince Oniangue's 25-metre strike had smashed against keeper Steve Mandanda's post.

Marcelo Bielsa's team levelled in the 58th minute when Dimitri Payet's effort from just inside the box went in off Reims defender Franck Signorino.

Andre Ayew put the home side in front from close range in the 69th minute after Antoine Devaux deflected Payet's corner into his path.

Gaetan Charbonnier hit the crossbar as 13th-placed Reims pushed for an equaliser and it finally arrived when former Liverpool forward Ngog converted a centre from Charbonnier.

Champions Paris St Germain, third on 48 points, host lowly Caen on Saturday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez)