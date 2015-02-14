Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (top) challenges Caen's Dennis Appiah during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Caen's players celebrate after scoring their second goal against Paris St Germain during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris , February 14, 2015. Seen at the left is Paris Saint Germain coach Laurent Blanc. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS Paris St Germain conceded two late goals to draw 2-2 at home to Caen on Saturday as injuries forced them to finish the match with nine men in a testing warmup for their Champions League clash with Chelsea.

The French champions, who take on the London club at the Parc des Princes in the first leg of their much-awaited last-16 tie on Tuesday, missed out on top spot and are third in the table with 49 points from 25 games.

They trail leaders Olympique Lyonnais, who travel to Lorient on Sunday, by one point.

PSG coach Laurent Blanc will have injury concerns for the Champions League game, however, as midfielder Yohan Cabaye and centre back Marquinhos were both substituted.

Fullback Serge Aurier could not finish the game either, limping off the pitch in the 71st minute, eight minutes before Lucas also left the field with a groin problem.

All four are highly likely to be out for the Chelsea clash, according to Blanc.

With the coach having already made three substitutions, it meant that PSG finished the game with nine men.

"It's a scenario that is hard to accept. Given the nature of their injuries, I sincerely think that they are out for Tuesday and for quite a long time," Blanc told a news conference.

Caen, who were 2-0 down after first-half goals by Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ezequiel Lavezzi, made the most of their numerical advantage and levelled with goals by Emiliano Sala and Herve Bazile in the 89th minute and second minute of stoppage time.

SUPERB SAVE

Ibrahimovic, who has been far from his brilliant best this season, showed a glimpse of his talent when he tapped home from Aurier's cross in the second minute.

The Sweden striker was handed a yellow card for celebrating by taking off his shirt.

It was Ibrahimovic's third yellow card in 10 matches, meaning that he will be suspended for the Ligue 1 clash against Monaco on March 1.

Adrien Rabiot replaced Cabaye in the 16th minute after the latter sustained a possible thigh injury.

Lavezzi made it 2-0 six minutes before the break, firing home a low shot from the edge of the box past Remy Vercoutre after being perfectly teed up by Lucas.

David Luiz replaced fellow Brazilian Marquinhos at halftime after he also picked up a possible thigh injury.

PSG came close to a third but Vercoutre made a superb save to deny Lavezzi's header.

After Aurier and Lucas sustained injuries, Caen continued to push and reduced the arrears through Sala, three minutes before Bazile curled a superb shot into the top corner.

The game between Monaco and Montpellier, scheduled to kick off at 1900 GMT on Saturday, has been postponed because of torrential rain in the principality, the French League said.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis and Pritha Sarkar)