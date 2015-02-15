Lorient's Francois Bellugou (R) is challenged by Olympique Lyon's Corentin Tolisso during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Moustoir stadium in Lorient, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Lorient's Lamine Kone (R) is challenged by Olympique Lyon's Nabil Fekir during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Moustoir stadium in Lorient, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Olympique Lyon's Clinton Njie celebrates after scoring against Lorient during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Moustoir stadium in Lorient, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS Olympique Lyonnais restored their two-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 standings when Clinton Njie's late goal salvaged a 1-1 draw at Lorient on Sunday.

Cameroon striker Njie netted his second goal in as many games 12 minutes from time to put OL on 51 points from 25 games two ahead of Olympique de Marseille and Paris St German who were also held to draws at the weekend.

Lorient are 16th on 28 points, two points above the danger zone after Njie cancelled out Jordan Ayew's 50th minute goal.

Lyon were far from their best in a dull first half during which they failed to create a single chance.

Lorient made them pay when Ghana forward Ayew headed home from Benjamin Jeannot's cross from the right.

That spurred Lyon into action but Benjamin Lecomte denied Nabil Fekir from close range with a superb save in the 55th.

Njie equalised in the 78th minute after second-half substitute Yoann Gourcuff set up Henri Bedimo on the left flank.

The Cameroon defender's cross was met by Njie, who beat Lecomte with a low shot that was deflected off a defender.

Lyon continued to push forward and Christophe Jallet's volley from just outside the box was tipped away by Lecomte in the 84th.

PSG were held to a 2-2 draw by lowly visitors Caen on Saturday as injuries meant they finished the game with nine men after Marseille also drew 2-2 at home to Stade de Reims on Friday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)