PARIS Olympique de Marseille's title hopes suffered another huge dent when they lost 1-0 at mid-table Nantes on Friday, their third straight Ligue 1 defeat.

Serge Gakpe grabbed the only goal in the 20th minute to leave Marseille in fourth position, seven points behind leaders Olympique Lyonnais having played one game more. Nantes moved up one place to 10th.

Lyon entertain fifth-placed St Etienne on Sunday while Paris St Germain, who are two points off the pace, travel to mid-table Nice on Saturday.

Monaco, who are in third position six points behind the leaders, host Stade Rennes on Saturday.

Marseille, without suspended playmaker Dimitri Payet, were on the back foot from the start with Gakpe and Johan Audel a constant threat with their pace.

The visitors fell behind when Steve Mandanda, normally so reliable in goal, slipped as he received a back pass and allowed Gakpe to score.

