PARIS Two goals from Andre-Pierre Gignac, the 100th and 101st of his Ligue 1 career, helped Olympique Marseille end a wretched run of four straight defeats as they swept past struggling Metz 2-0 on Friday.

France forward Gignac took his goal tally in the league this season to 19 when he pounced on a mistake by Metz goalkeeper Anthony Mfa in the 38th minute.

The Gabon international dropped the ball following a right-wing corner and the Marseille striker swivelled sharply to hook the rebound low into the net.

Gignac then made it 2-0 in the 62nd minute when Dimitri Payet, who had a superb game in midfield, sent him racing clear and he waited for Mfa to rush out at his feet before carefully dinking the ball over the keeper's head.

Marcelo Bielsa's Marseille moved up to fourth in the table, on 60 points and with three games left to play, and back in with a strong chance of claiming the third place that offers a slot in the preliminary round of next season's Champions League.

Monaco, who are two points better off in third position, host Toulouse on Sunday.

Paris St Germain, who are three points clear at the top, visit Nantes on Sunday while second-placed Olympique Lyonnais entertain Evian Thonon Gaillard on Saturday.

Metz's defeat leaves them with a mountain to climb to escape relegation. They are second from bottom, eight points from safety with three games to go.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Pritha Sarkar)