Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy (C) attends the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris St Germain and En Avant Guingamp Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic walks out of the pitch at the end of the French Ligue 1 soccer match against En Avant Guingamp at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts during the French Ligue 1 soccer match against En Avant Guingamp at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts during their French Ligue 1 soccer match against En Avant Guingamp at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Paris St Germain's Maxwell (R) celebrates with Zlatan Ibrahimovic (C) after scoring a goal during their French Ligue 1 soccer match against En Avant Guingamp at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts during their French Ligue 1 soccer match against En Avant Guingamp at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (R) challenges En Avant Guingamp's Moustapha Diallo during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Paris St Germain's Blaise Matuidi (R) challenges En Avant Guingamp's Lars Jacobsen during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Paris St. Germain's Blaise Matuidi (R) challenges En Avant Guingamp's Lars Jacobsen during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (R) challenges En Avant Guingamp's Jeremy Sorbon during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (R) challenges En Avant Guingamp's Lionel Mathis during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS Paris St Germain took a big step towards the Ligue 1 title when Edinson Cavani's hat-trick inspired them to a 6-0 home win against mid-table En Avant Guingamp on Friday.

Fellow PSG striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic grabbed a double, including a last-gasp penalty, and set up two others as PSG steamrollered past Guingamp.

With two games left, PSG have 77 points and lead second-placed Olympique Lyonnais, who have a game in hand, by six points with a better goal difference (+45 to +41).

Lyon will reduce the gap back to three points on Saturday if they win at Caen (1500 GMT).

Uruguay striker Cavani put the hosts ahead after three minutes when he latched on to Serge Aurier's cross from the right after the full back was played in by Argentine playmaker Javier Pastore.

Sweden forward Ibrahimovic made it 2-0 in the 18th minute with a low shot after a fine one-two between Marco Verratti and Cavani had unsettled the Guingamp defence.

In the 27th minute, Pastore unleashed a fierce shot that was deflected on to the post by keeper Jonas Loessl.

Cavani made it 3-0 seven minutes into the second half from close range after being set up by Ibrahimovic's deflection.

Ibrahimovic then set up Maxwell for the fourth with a cross for the Brazilian to score with a header in the 57th.

Cavani then scored his 16th league goal of the season, and his eighth in the last six games, when he volleyed home from Verratti's free kick 20 minutes from time.

Ibrahimovic wrapped up the victory with a penalty in the 90th after being fouled by Jeremy Sorbon for his 19th league goal this termn.

Sunday could prove decisive in the race for third place when Olympique de Marseille, in fourth spot, host Monaco who are three points ahead of their opponents in third (1900 GMT).

Fifth-placed St Etienne, who are level on points with Marseille, are also in the mix for the last Champions League spot. They host Nice on Sunday (1500 GMT).

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)