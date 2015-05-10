Olympique Marseille's Mario Lemina (C) challenges Monaco's Layvin Kurzawa during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, France, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

PARIS Olympique de Marseille stormed back late on to beat rivals Monaco 2-1 at home on Sunday and rekindle their hopes of snatching Ligue 1's third and final Champions League spot.

Joao Moutinho gave third-placed Monaco the lead in the first minute with a 20-metre shot and Marseille huffed and puffed until Andre Ayew equalised with a header 11 minutes from time.

Romain Alessandrini then sent the Stade Velodrome into a frenzy with a 87th-minute winner following a counter-attack to lift Marseille up to fourth on 63 points, two behind Monaco with two games left.

Fifth-placed St Etienne thrashed Nice 5-0 to sit level on points with Marseille in the battle for the Champions League playoff place.

An automatic Champions League group stage berth by finishing second is now practically out of Monaco's reach because of goal difference despite Olympique Lyonnais, on 71 points, surprisingly losing 3-0 at struggling Caen on Saturday.

Paris St Germain all but wrapped up the title for a third successive season after thumping En Avant Guingamp 6-0 on Friday to take a six-point lead with two games left.

