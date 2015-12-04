Football Soccer - Nice v Paris St Germain - French Ligue 1 - Allianz Riviera stadium, 4/12/2015 Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (C) reacts after scoring against Nice. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS Zlatan Ibrahimovic broke Paris St Germain's league scoring record with two goals as the French champions continued to streak away from their Ligue 1 rivals with a 3-0 win at 10-man Nice on Friday.

Victory moved the champions to 45 points from 17 games, a massive 16 points ahead of second-placed Caen who host Lille on Saturday. Nice are fifth on 25 points.

Edinson Cavani opened the scoring in the 35th minute from Ibrahimovic's cross before the Sweden striker doubled the tally on the stroke of halftime from the penalty spot following the sending off of Niklas Hult.

Ibrahimovic made it 3-0 after the break with his 12th league goal of the season, taking him to 86 league goals for the club to surpass record-holder Mustapha Dahleb who scored 85.

Three days after PSG were held to a 0-0 draw by promoted Angers, normal service resumed for the capital side who crushed Nice seemingly effortlessly at the Allianz Riviera.

After a fine one-two with Blaise Matuidi, Ibrahimovic set up Cavani, who beat Yoan Cardinale from close range.

In the 42nd minute Hult brought down Ibrahimovic in the box and PSG's talisman striker converted the spot kick.

Hatem Ben Arfa, who has had an impressive start to the season at Nice, was kept at bay by a solid PSG defence.

Shortly after the hour, Ibrahimovic put the result beyond doubt with a low angled cross shot.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Martyn Herman)