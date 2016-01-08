Football Soccer - Paris St Germain vs Bastia - French Ligue 1 - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - 8/1/16. Paris St Germain's Serge Aurier in action with Bastia's Florian Marange REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Football Soccer - Paris St Germain vs Bastia - French Ligue 1 - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - 8/1/16. Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action with Bastia's Florian Marange REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Football Soccer - Paris St Germain vs Bastia - French Ligue 1 - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - 8/1/16. Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action with Bastia's Florian Marange REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Football Soccer - Paris St Germain vs Bastia - French Ligue 1 - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - 8/1/16. Paris St Germain's Maxwell (L) in action with Bastia's Axel Ngando REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Football Soccer - Paris St Germain vs Bastia - French Ligue 1 - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - 8/1/16. Paris St Germain's Maxwell (L) in action with Bastia's Axel Ngando REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS Brazil defender Maxwell evoked memories of Marco van Basten's stunning strike at Euro 1988 with a brilliant first-half goal that capped runaway leaders Paris St Germain's 2-0 victory over Bastia in Ligue 1 on Friday.

Fellow countryman Thiago Silva was also on target at the Parc des Princes to help PSG move 22 points clear at the top of the table as the league resumed following a three-week winter break.

The capital club started sluggishly but the game burst into life in the 29th minute when Thiago Silva headed home at the far post after former Manchester United winger Angel Di Maria delivered an inswinging corner with his left foot.

Di Maria then produced an exquisite chip over the defence 10 minutes later and Maxwell left keeper Jean-Louis Leca helpless with a spectacular first-time volley from an acute angle that resembled Van Basten's effort for Netherlands against Soviet Union 28 years ago.

David Luiz almost made it a hat-trick of Brazilian goals early in the second half when he rattled the crossbar with a venemous close-range header.

Unbeaten PSG now have 54 points from 20 games, 22 ahead of Monaco who entertain mid-table Ajaccio on Saturday.

Bastia remained fifth from bottom with 22 points.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Justin Palmer)