Monaco overtook Nice at the top of Ligue 1 with a 1-1 draw at Dijon on Tuesday but were denied all three points when Frederic Sammaritano struck an 87th-minute equaliser for the home side.

Monaco appeared to have the game won thanks to an early goal from Guido Carrillo but they missed the chance to move two points clear of Nice when Sammaritano met Lois Diony's cutback to beat goalkeeper Danijel Subasic.

Carrillo had capitalised on a first-half error from home keeper Baptiste Reynet, who could only palm Djibril Sidibe's rasping shot at the Argentine forward's feet in the 17th minute.

"In the first half, we should have done better," Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko told Canal Plus. "We were leading... but it was fairly evenly balanced.

"(Dijon) gave everything, they put us in difficulty throughout the match, and their equaliser was more or less understandable."

The opening goal was Monaco's 44th in the league but the highest scorers across Europe's top five divisions this season lacked urgency and ultimately paid for their lethargy.

The result leaves Leonardo Jardim's side, who finished 31 points behind champions Paris St Germain in third place last term, level with Nice on 33 points but top on goal difference.

"We're disappointed," Bakayoko added, "because we've lost ground waiting for Nice and PSG to play."

Nice will reclaim top spot if they avoid defeat at Guingamp on Wednesday when PSG, a point behind, host Angers.

Fourth-placed Stade Rennes stayed nine points off the pace after a surprise 2-1 defeat at bottom club Lorient, who picked up their third win of the season – and their first since Sept. 24 – with goals from Michael Ciani and Majeed Waris.

Lille moved a point above the relegation zone as they ended a four-game winless run with a 4-2 home victory over Caen.

