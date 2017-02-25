Australia rest Starc, drop O'Keefe for Bangladesh tour
MELBOURNE Australia have rested paceman Mitchell Starc and dropped left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe for the upcoming two-test series in Bangladesh, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
PARIS Monaco re-established their three-point advantage at the top of Ligue 1 but the free-scoring leaders were made to work hard for a 2-1 victory at En Avant Guingamp on Saturday.
Monaco had scored 76 times in 26 games before the trip to Guingamp but found chances at a premium with Polish defender Kamil Glik's 24th-minute goal their only reward of an even first half.
Guingamp commanded plenty of possession in the second period before Monaco's Brazilian midfielder Fabinho converted a penalty in the 86th minute to all but seal their 19th Ligue 1 victory of the season.
Etienne Didot pulled a late consolation back for the hosts but Monaco held on for victory to climb three points clear of second-placed Nice who beat Montpellier 2-1 on Friday.
Later on Saturday, Angers SCO host Bastia, Toulouse visit AS Nancy-Lorraine, Lille face Girondins Bordeaux and Stade Rennes play FC Lorient.
Third-placed Paris St Germain, who are six points adrift of Monaco, travel to Olympique de Marseille on Sunday as they continue their bid for a fifth successive French title.
AUCKLAND A sweeping 95-metre counter-attack try for Beauden Barrett broke the shackles as New Zealand romped to a 12-try, 78-0 victory against Samoa at Eden Park on Friday, sending a message to the British and Irish Lions of what to expect in eight days' time.
BERLIN U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's has ended its 41-year-long Olympic Games sponsorship deal three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.