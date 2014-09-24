Caen's Julien Feret (L) is challenged by Paris St Germain's Yohan Cabaye during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Michel d'Ordano stadium in Caen, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Paris St Germain's Marquinhos (5) heads the ball to score against Caen during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Michel d'Ordano stadium in Caen, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS Paris St Germain finally got into their stride in Ligue 1 when goals by Lucas and Marquinhos gave them a 2-0 win at promoted Caen on Wednesday.

In the absence of the injured Zlatan Ibrahmovic, who missed the game due to heel pain, the French champions dominated to move up to second in the standings with 13 points from seven games.

They trail leaders and arch-rivals Olympique de Marseille, who demolished Stade de Reims 5-0 away on Tuesday, by three points.

PSG, however, could face some attacking problems in the near future as Argentine forward Ezequiel Lavezzi was substituted by Jean-Christophe Bahebeck after only 10 minutes with a possible thigh injury.

Laurent Blanc's side, who had drawn their last three games in all competitions, were never threatened by Caen and took the early lead when Brazil forward Lucas dribbled past several players before firing past Remy Vercoutre in the 18th minute.

Centre back Marquinhos made it 2-0 nine minutes into the second half with a downward header from Bahebeck's corner kick.

Earlier, late substitute Valere Germain scored deep into injury time as Monaco continued to improve from a woeful start to the season with a 1-0 win at Montpellier.

Forward Germain, who came on for Geoffrey Kondogbia in the 88th minute, found the back of the net three minutes into added time from Layvin Kurzawa's cross.

Leonardo Jardim's side, without top forwards Radamel Falcao and James Rodriguez after the Colombian duo left for Manchester United and Real Madrid respectively, are now 11th in the standings with 10 points from seven games.

Montpellier striker Kevin Berigaud beat Danijel Subasic with a clever heel kick in the 18th minute but the goal was ruled offside.

Last year's runners up Monaco dominated in the midfield but looked vulnerable to their hosts on the counter-attack.

Dimitar Berbatov was unusually clumsy as he and fellow forwards Bernardo Silva and Yannick Ferreira Carrasco struggled to threaten the Montpellier defence.

Montpellier came close to an upset in the closing stages when Souleymane Camara's header shaved Subasic's post.

Germain then broke the deadlock when he tapped in from Kurzawa's back pass in the box.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alan Baldwin)