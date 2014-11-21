Metz's Modibo Maiga (R), challenges Paris St Germain's Thiago Silva during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Saint Symphorien stadium in Metz November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS Champions Paris St Germain went top of Ligue 1 for the first time this season when Ezequiel Lavezzi's late goal earned a 3-2 win at Metz on Friday, the club's first victory there in 11 years.

The Argentine forward struck seven minutes from time to give PSG 30 points from 14 games, two ahead of Olympique de Marseille who take on Girondins de Bordeaux on Sunday.

PSG were 2-0 up after 16 minutes following Javier Pastore's opener and Gaetan Bussmann's own goal but they conceded two penalties in four minutes early in the second half, both converted by Modibo Maiga.

Argentine midfielder Pastore flicked the ball past Cedric Carrasso at the end of a sharp counter attack to put PSG ahead after nine minutes.

Seven minutes later Bussmann deflected Lavezzi's free kick into his own net with his knee.

PSG coach Laurent Blanc had to make an early substitution when Yohan Cabaye limped off and he was replaced by Clement Chantome.

Maiga reduced the arrears four minutes into the second half after Siargai Krivets was brought down by Adrien Rabiot.

Metz then benefited from another successful Maiga penalty after Gregory van der Wiel handled before Lavezzi rounded off his man-of-the-match performance with his late goal to give unbeaten PSG their fifth league win in a row.

(Writing by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez)