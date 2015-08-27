Monaco's Layvin Kurzawa (L) challenges Montpellier's Paul Bastien Lasne during their Ligue 1 soccer match at Louis II stadium in Monaco April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

France international left back Layvin Kurzawa has joined Paris Saint-Germain in a five-year deal, the club said on Thursday.

The 22-year-old, who has two full international caps, signed for the current Ligue 1 champions from AS Monaco after passing a medical.

"I am very happy to have joined a club, and a project, as ambitious as Paris Saint-Germain," the defender told the PSG website (www.psg.fr). "I will continue to progress alongside some of the best players in the world. Signing for the capital club marks a new step in my career."

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said Kurzawa was one of the most promising players in his position in Europe.

"His status as a full France international confirms his ability to play at the highest level."

Kurzawa, born in Frejus, in southern France, made his debut for the France national side last November against Albania and won his second cap four days later against Sweden.

He played 63 league matches for Monaco, scoring six goals, since making his debut in 2010.

Monaco announced on their website on Wednesday that they had reached agreement with Real Madrid to sign Portuguese international left back Fabio Coentrao on loan.

(Reporting by Neville Dalton, editing by Pritha Sarkar)