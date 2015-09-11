Paris St Germain's Edinson Cavani reacts during their French Ligue 1 soccer match against Bordeaux at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS Champions Paris St Germain dropped their first Ligue 1 points of the season on Friday when, despite two goals from Edinson Cavani, they were held to a 2-2 home draw by Girondins Bordeaux.

Cavani gave the capital club the lead in the 27th minute when he sent a right-foot shot high into the net.

Wahbi Khazri laid on the equaliser three minutes later as his cross was met by Henri Saivet's head six metres out.

PSG went back in front after 34 minutes when Uruguay striker Cavani found the top corner from a free kick.

Saivet was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 77th minute but Bordeaux's 10 men fought back to level through Khazri a minute later.

PSG are still top with 13 points from five matches while Bordeaux occupy ninth position on six points.

Stade de Reims and Stade Rennes, who are joint second with nine points, play over the weekend.

Reims travel to Toulouse on Saturday while Rennes visit Nantes the following day.

PSG launch their Champions League campaign with a home game against Group A rivals Malmo of Sweden on Tuesday.

