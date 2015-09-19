Paris St Germain's Angel Di Maria (R) challenges Reims' Antoine Devaux during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Delaune stadium in Reims, France, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (L) challenges Reims' Frederic Bulot (C) during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Delaune stadium in Reims, France, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS Laurent Blanc's decision to ring the changes failed to pay off as Paris St Germain were held to their second draw in a row in a 1-1 stalemate at Stade de Reims on Saturday.

Edinson Cavani salvaged a point when he levelled a minute after Jordan Siebatcheu had opened the scoring in the 83rd, keeping PSG top of Ligue 1 with 14 points from six games.

Reims are third on 11 points.

After his team's 2-0 Champions League win against Malmo on Tuesday, Blanc rested six players with Angel Di Maria, Blaise Matuidi, Maxwell, Serge Aurier, Thiago Motta and Edinson Cavani all on the bench.

Making his first start since he joined from Monaco during the close season, fullback Layvin Kurzawa delivered a fine cross for Ezequiel Lavezzi but the Argentine's headed goal was ruled out offside after 15 minutes.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed several chances, including a 62nd-minute sitter when Marco Verratti's long-range missile was boxed away by Kossi Agassa into the path of the Swede. He headed wide with the goal in front of him.

Cavani and Di Maria came on for Lucas and Lavezzi in the 65th minute as PSG, who maintained their unbeaten start to the season, looked for inspiration up front.

Reims, instead, relied on counter attacks and the tactic worked perfectly when Siebatcheu beat Kevin Trapp after being set up by Nicolas de Preville.

PSG were stung into immediate action, equalising just 12 seconds after play resumed when Cavani volleyed home from Javier Pastore's fine flick over the defence.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alan Baldwin)