Referee Benoit Bastien shows a red card to Francois Kamano of Bastia during their French Ligue 1 soccer match against Olympique Lyon at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, France, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Olympique Lyon's Corentin Tolisso (2nd L) celebrates with team mates after scoring against Bastia during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, France, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Olympique Lyon's Aldo-Nsawila Kalulu Kyatengwa (C) challenges goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca (R) of Bastia to score during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, France, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

PARIS Olympique de Marseille's Michy Batshuayi scored a last-gasp equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Toulouse in a match which featured three red cards in the last 13 minutes on Wednesday.

Martin Braithwaite put Toulouse ahead in the 67th minute, but Marseille's Benjamin Mendy was dismissed in the 77th, while Francois Moubandje and Steeve Yago then saw red for the hosts before Batshuayi levelled in stoppage time.

There was also a red card in Olympique Lyonnais's 2-0 win at home to Bastia with Francois Kamano dismissed for the visitors after Aldo Kalulu had given the hosts the lead. Corentin Tolisso added a second two minutes from fulltime.

St Etienne moved second in the table with a 1-0 win over Troyes thanks to a 13th-minute own goal from Thomas Ayasse, while Lorient beat Caen 2-0, Ajaccio drew 1-1 with Stade Rennes and Nice thrashed Girondins Bordeaux 6-1.

St Etienne have 16 points from seven games, one behind leaders Paris St Germain and four ahead of Lyon in fourth.

Marseille are 11th on eight points.

