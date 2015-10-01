Swansea's Clement eager to capitalise on West Ham's woes
Swansea City will look to exploit West Ham United's poor form in recent weeks when they visit the London Stadium on Saturday, manager Paul Clement said.
PARIS Olympique de Marseille midfielder Lassana Diarra will make a return to France's national team this month for two friendly games against Armenia and Denmark, manager Didier Deschamps said on Thursday.
Diarra, nicknamed "Lass", has not played for France since 2010 when he was forced to leave the squad for medical purposes.
He joined OM in July after being out of football for almost a year since leaving Lokomotiv Moscow in August 2014. He was unable to join another club due to a contract dispute with the Russian side.
"Lass is making very promising debuts in the season. He has international experience (...) and plays a strategic role as a midfielder", Deschamps said.
France, who host next year's European Championship, will play Armenia on Oct. 8 and Denmark three days later.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Swansea City will look to exploit West Ham United's poor form in recent weeks when they visit the London Stadium on Saturday, manager Paul Clement said.
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany believes his side put up a dominant display in their Premier League clash against leaders Chelsea despite losing 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.
Manchester United full back Luke Shaw has said that manager Jose Mourinho's criticism was "hard to take" but has promised to fight his way back into the starting lineup at the club.