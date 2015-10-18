Lorient's Benjamin Moukandjo celebrates after scoring against Olympique Marseille during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, France, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Olympique Marseille's Rolando Pires (R) challenges Lorient's Benjamin Moukandjo (L) during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, France, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Lorient's Benjamin Moukandjo (C) challenges Olympique Marseille's Jacques-Alaixys Romao (L) and Javier Manquillo (R) during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, France, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier -

Lorient's Benjamin Moukandjo (L) challenges Olympique Marseille's Rondo Pires (R) during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, France, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier -

Cameroon international Benjamin Moukandjo scored his fifth Ligue 1 goal of the season to give FC Lorient a 1-1 draw at Olympique Marseille on Sunday and keep the former champions mired near the bottom of the table.

Marseille dominated the early play and went ahead in the 21st minute when Michy Batshuayi scored a penalty, putting the Belgian striker top in the league-scoring stakes with seven goals.

The home side, who had seen another goal disallowed in the eighth minute when Romain Alessandrini was ruled offside, entertained hopes of a win to end their poor run this season until Moukandjo collected a long ball from Francois Bellugou to equalise in the 37th.

Marseille are stuck in 16th place in the 20-team table with nine points from 10 games. Lorient are eighth, with 15 points.

Sunday's match went ahead with an empty South stand at the Velodrome stadium after Marseille were punished for crowd trouble that marred their Ligue 1 game with Olympique Lyonnais last month.

(Writing by Clare Fallon in London, editing by Alan Baldwin)